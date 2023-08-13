EASTHAM – At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, several others were evaluated after a crash in Eastham shortly before midnight Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the 7-Eleven store and is under investigation by Eastham Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Several people evaluated after traffic crash in Eastham
August 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
