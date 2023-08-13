You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after traffic crash in Eastham

Several people evaluated after traffic crash in Eastham

August 13, 2023

EASTHAM – At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, several others were evaluated after a crash in Eastham shortly before midnight Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the 7-Eleven store and is under investigation by Eastham Police. Further details were not immediately available.

