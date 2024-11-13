You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

Several people evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

November 13, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – At about 3 PM Wednesday a two-vehicle crash was reported on White’s Path near Station Avenye in South Yarmouth. A Ford Focus and a Chevy Cruze collided. 6 people were evaluated but declined to go the hospital. Traffic was backed up in the area until the scene was cleared.

