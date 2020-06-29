HYANNIS PORT – Hyannis Firefighters using their marine units rescued several people who became stranded on the Hyannis Port breakwater off Irving Avenue shortly before 9 PM Sunday evening. The people were cut off by the incoming tide but none were injured.
Several people rescued from Hyannis Port breakwater
June 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
