Several rescued from breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Several people had to be rescued at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown Monday afternoon touching off a dramatic scene. The initial call came in about 1:45 PM of a person who had fallen and had possibly broken their ankle. Firefighters working at Flyers Boatyard responded by boat but it was too rough to take anyone on board. Other firefighters were preparing to carry a Stokes basket out to the scene but as the tide got higher, the small Flyer’s vessel was able to cross one of the low points into the calmer marsh side of the rocks. They were able to bring the man in where he was carried in a Stokes basket to an ambulance. Fire Chief Mike Trovato says the vessel then went back out and rescued several people who were cut off at one of the low points in the breakwater. The Provincetown Harbormaster’s office also had a vessel in the area. The Flyer’s vessel was than able to back across the dip despite a very strong current. The injured person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. There has been a long history of incidents on the popular walking route to Long Point. Officials are oncerned about Tuesday when winds are expected to gust up to 50 MPH as Hurricane Teddy passes east of the region.

pt092120 Breakwater rescue from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.