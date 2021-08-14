You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Severe thunderstorm causes damage in Sandwich

Severe thunderstorm causes damage in Sandwich

August 14, 2021

SANDWICH – A severe thunderstorm caused damage in Sandwich early Saturday afternoon. A marine weather spotter reported a 50 MPH wind gust at the Sandwich Marina. Amateur radio operators reported many large branches down on Sandwich Road at Ben Abbey Drive and more large branches down on Tyler Drive in Sandwich. The storm moved into Cape Cod Bay and appeared to be weakening as it headed toward Truro and Wellfleet.

