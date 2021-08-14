SANDWICH – A severe thunderstorm caused damage in Sandwich early Saturday afternoon. A marine weather spotter reported a 50 MPH wind gust at the Sandwich Marina. Amateur radio operators reported many large branches down on Sandwich Road at Ben Abbey Drive and more large branches down on Tyler Drive in Sandwich. The storm moved into Cape Cod Bay and appeared to be weakening as it headed toward Truro and Wellfleet.
Severe thunderstorm causes damage in Sandwich
August 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AAA Offers COVID-19 Travel Tips
- Barnstable County Resumes COVID Testing at Fairgrounds
- Invasive Pest Found In Worcester County
- Orleans Moving to Fill Vacant Select Board Seat
- Sunday Journal – Lucas Baybutt with the Massachusetts Oyster Project
- Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast
- Sales Tax Holiday Weekend in Massachusetts Begins Saturday
- CDC Urges COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy as Delta Surges
- Census: Massachusetts Grew Older, Less White, More Populous
- Extra COVID Vaccine OK’d For Those with Weak Immune Systems
- Park Rangers Discourage Feeding Wildlife After Child is Bit
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Installs Electric Charging Stations