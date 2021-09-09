Sheriff’s Office awarded 5 year grant to fight opioid epidemic



BOURNE – Sheriff James M. Cummings announced today that the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a Grant from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Substance Abuse Treatment. The grant, in the amount of 2.6 million dollars over five years, will allow the Sheriff’s Office to expand its current Medication Assisted Treatment Program and strengthen the Sheriff’s Inmate Reentry Programs at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Cummings stated “that with everything being about COVID for the past eighteen months this grant is a tremendous boost in getting back to our work on substance abuse treatment. We were one of the first correctional facilities in the country to offer Medication Assisted Treatment with our Vivitrol Program. Now we will be able to offer all forms of Medication Assisted Treatments to continue fighting the ongoing Opioid Epidemic.”