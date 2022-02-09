HYANNIS – Gun shots were reportedly fired at a house in the 500 block of Pitcher’s Way sometime before 7 PM Tuesday. Luckily it does not appear anyone was hit but ballistic evidence was reportedly recovered. Further details were not immediately available.
Shots fired in Hyannis neighborhood
February 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
