Shots fired in Hyannis neighborhood

Shots fired in Hyannis neighborhood

February 8, 2022

HYANNIS – Gun shots were reportedly fired at a house in the 500 block of Pitcher’s Way sometime before 7 PM Tuesday. Luckily it does not appear anyone was hit but ballistic evidence was reportedly recovered. Further details were not immediately available.

