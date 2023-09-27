You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Silver Alert issued for Cotuit couple

Silver Alert issued for Cotuit couple

September 26, 2023


BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is attempting to locate Kendra Smith, 71, and Thomas Seguin, 73. Their vehicle was last seen Saturday in the area of Old Oyster Road in Cotuit.

Smith is described as 5’4″ tall, 150 lbs. with gray hair. Smith suffers from serious memory impairment. Seguin is described 5’4″ tall, 155 lbs. with gray hair. Information suggests they may be endangered. The vehicle is a red Toyota Rav4 bearing MA registration plate 5JEN70.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kendra Smith or Thomas Seguin is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.

