BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that Route 137 is closed between Route 124 and Route 6 because of a sinkhole by 22 Route 137. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Sink hole closes Route 137 in Brewster between Route 124 and Route 6
June 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New State Regulations Target Low-Income Solar Hookups
- Search For New Bourne Fire Station Site Continues
- Barnstable To Host Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday
- Study By Universal Drugstore Finds Sharp In-State Rise In Healthcare Costs
- Barnstable County Health Officials Remind Public To Be Cautious During Heat Wave
- Warren Pumps Brakes on Joint Base Gun Range Funding
- Celtics Beat Mavericks In 2024 NBA Finals
- New Steamship Authority Port Captain Has Been Named
- Monomoy School District, Teachers’ Union Agree To New Deal
- Massachusetts Receives EPA Funding For Water Quality Monitoring
- NOAA Researches Encounter Over 160 Whales During Aerial Survey
- Pavement Milling Scheduled In Sandwich
- WE CAN Announces 2024 Woman Of The Year