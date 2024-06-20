You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sink hole closes Route 137 in Brewster between Route 124 and Route 6

Sink hole closes Route 137 in Brewster between Route 124 and Route 6

June 19, 2024

Brewster Police/CWN

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that Route 137 is closed between Route 124 and Route 6 because of a sinkhole by 22 Route 137. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

