HYANNIS – Six people on a 41-foot vessel are safe after reporting their vessel was taking on water in Hyannis Harbor late Saturday evening. Hyannis Firefighters and Barnstable Police responded to the Lewis Bay Boat Ramp where the Captain was able to make port. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Six mariners safe after vessel begins taking on water in Hyannis Harbor
May 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Select Board Takes Action to Remove Town Manager
- Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing
- Sunday Journal – Baby Formula Shortage with A Baby Center
- Parents Swap, Sell Baby Formula as Biden Focuses on Shortage
- Cape Cod Struggles With Baby Formula Shortage
- Biden Marks COVID ‘Tragic Milestone’ in US at Global Summit
- Housing Assistance Corporation to Hold Info Session on 30 Affordable Units
- Cape Cod ARPA Funding Application Portal Now Open
- Sunday Journal – Celebrating Small Business with the Coop and Love Live Local
- Sunday Journal – 22Mohawks K9 Motorcycle Ride
- Gino Cappelletti, Who Scored 1st Points in AFL History, Dies
- Dennis Voters Elect New Alongside Old Faces
- Wequassett Resort and Golf Club Sold to New York Investor