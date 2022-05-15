You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Six mariners safe after vessel begins taking on water in Hyannis Harbor

Six mariners safe after vessel begins taking on water in Hyannis Harbor

May 14, 2022

Image via Anchor Inn webcam/CWN

HYANNIS – Six people on a 41-foot vessel are safe after reporting their vessel was taking on water in Hyannis Harbor late Saturday evening. Hyannis Firefighters and Barnstable Police responded to the Lewis Bay Boat Ramp where the Captain was able to make port. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

