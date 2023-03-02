BOURNE – A skater was injured at the Gallo Ice Arena on Sandwich Road in Bourne about 7 PM Wednesday. The victim reportedly suffered possible back and neck injuries and was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI. Further details were not immediately available.
Skater injured at Bourne ice rink
March 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
