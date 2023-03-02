You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Skater injured at Bourne ice rink

Skater injured at Bourne ice rink

March 1, 2023

BOURNE – A skater was injured at the Gallo Ice Arena on Sandwich Road in Bourne about 7 PM Wednesday. The victim reportedly suffered possible back and neck injuries and was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI. Further details were not immediately available.

