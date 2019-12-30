BARNSTABLE – There are no advisories for the Cape at this hour (1 PM) and the temperature in Hyannis is reported to be 39 degrees, however, reports are coming in of multiple crashes on Route 6 in the Yarmouth/Barnstable stretch. A pickup was reported on its side in Yarmouth and a second crash was reported eastbound between exits 6 and 7 in Barnstable. The vehicle in that crash ended up on its roof in the median opposite the large rest area. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who fortunately did not appear to be seriously injured.
Slippery conditions leading to multiple crashes on Route 6 in Yarmouth/Barnstable area
December 30, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Former Provincetown Selectman Announces Bid for County Commission
- U.S. Senate Candidate to Speak in Harwich
- State Fire Marshal Issues Tips For Christmas Tree Disposal
- Bourne School Department Makes $1.2 Million Capital Request
- Barnstable Among Top 5 Most Charitable Counties
- Harwich Resident to Lead Local Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla
- Coast Guard to Remove Chatham Navigation Buoy
- Brewster Dog Park Plans Postponed
- Closure of West Falmouth Fire Station Causing Concern
- Star Wars Film Carries Health Warning
- Study Shows Coral Reefs Healthier with Less Nutrients and Organic Carbon
- Cape Playhouse Auditions are Next Month
- New Study Aims to Analyze Relationship Between Humans and Seals