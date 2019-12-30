Slippery conditions leading to multiple crashes on Route 6 in Yarmouth/Barnstable area

BARNSTABLE – There are no advisories for the Cape at this hour (1 PM) and the temperature in Hyannis is reported to be 39 degrees, however, reports are coming in of multiple crashes on Route 6 in the Yarmouth/Barnstable stretch. A pickup was reported on its side in Yarmouth and a second crash was reported eastbound between exits 6 and 7 in Barnstable. The vehicle in that crash ended up on its roof in the median opposite the large rest area. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who fortunately did not appear to be seriously injured.