MASHPEE – A small fire broke out at a nursing home in Mashpee shortly after noon. Firefighters were called to the Bridges By EPOCH facility on Old Barnstable Road to find a pump in the boiler room.had overheated and caught fire. The flames were quickly extinguished. Smoke was contained to the immediate area. Patients were sheltered in place and no injuries were reported.
Small fire breaks out at Mashpee nursing home
December 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
