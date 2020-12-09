You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire breaks out at Mashpee nursing home

December 9, 2020

MASHPEE – A small fire broke out at a nursing home in Mashpee shortly after noon. Firefighters were called to the Bridges By EPOCH facility on Old Barnstable Road to find a pump in the boiler room.had overheated and caught fire. The flames were quickly extinguished. Smoke was contained to the immediate area. Patients were sheltered in place and no injuries were reported.

