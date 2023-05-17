You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire damages barn in Mashpee

Small fire damages barn in Mashpee

May 17, 2023

MASHPEE – A small fire damaged a barn structure in Mashpee. Firefighters were called to Devonshire Drive just after 7 PM to find a fire on a wall of the structure which was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

