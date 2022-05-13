You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire extinguished in Yarmouth basement

May 12, 2022

YARMOUTH – A small fire broke out in the basement of a home in Yarmouth. It happened about 10:15 PM on Swift Brook Road. The fire reportedly started above a stove in the basement. No injuries were reported. Smoke had to be ventilated from the basement.

