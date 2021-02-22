You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire reported at former nursing home in Falmouth

February 22, 2021

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were summoned by an alarm system to 545 Main Street at the former Royal Nursing Center about 8:30 AM Monday morning. Smoke was discovered in the building and subsequent investigation revealed a fire in a wall heating unit. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

