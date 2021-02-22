FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were summoned by an alarm system to 545 Main Street at the former Royal Nursing Center about 8:30 AM Monday morning. Smoke was discovered in the building and subsequent investigation revealed a fire in a wall heating unit. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire reported at former nursing home in Falmouth
February 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
