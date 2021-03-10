You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire reported at Hyannis condo complex

Small fire reported at Hyannis condo complex

March 9, 2021

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Melody Village condos on West Main Street about 7 PM Tuesday. Crews found a smouldering fire on a deck outside one of the units which was quickly doused. Officials checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the unit. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

