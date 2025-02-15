HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely Saturday morning at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot declared an “inflight emergency”. Flight tracking showed the single engine Beechcraft Bonanza had departed from Plymouth Municipal Airport. The nature of the distress was not immediately clear. No injuries were reported.
Small plane lands safely after declaring “inflight emergency”
February 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Releases Regional Housing Strategy
- Bourne Meeting To Discuss Recreational Area Survey
- Healey Announces $159M in Housing Tax Credits, Local Projects Benefiting
- One Indicted for Plymouth Road Rage Murder
- Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is Confirmed as Trump’s health Chief After a Close Senate Vote
- Yarmouth Winter Festival Returns To Skull Island
- Application Period Opens For Housing Lottery, Affordable Unit Waitlist
- New Barnstable County Public Health Director Chosen
- Legislation Targets Tax Relief for Seniors, Tipped Workers
- Forbes Travel Guide Adds Brewster Locale
- Yarmouth Police Officer To Run Boston Marathon In Support Of Cancer Care
- LISTEN: Federal Funding Freeze for Cape Projects Over, But Unease Remains
- Closed Plymouth Power Plant Still Decade Away From Full Demolition