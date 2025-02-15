You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands safely after declaring “inflight emergency”

Small plane lands safely after declaring “inflight emergency”

February 15, 2025

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely Saturday morning at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot declared an “inflight emergency”. Flight tracking showed the single engine Beechcraft Bonanza had departed from Plymouth Municipal Airport. The nature of the distress was not immediately clear. No injuries were reported.

