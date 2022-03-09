You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting an engine failure

Small plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting an engine failure

March 9, 2022

HYANNIS – A Cessna 402C landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport about 5 PM Wednesday. The pilot who was the only one onboard had reported one of his engine and shutdown. He set down without incident or injury. The plane was taken to a hangar for investigation and repairs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 