HYANNIS – A Cessna 402C landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport about 5 PM Wednesday. The pilot who was the only one onboard had reported one of his engine and shutdown. He set down without incident or injury. The plane was taken to a hangar for investigation and repairs. Further details were not immediately available.
Small plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting an engine failure
March 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
