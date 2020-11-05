You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoky oven fire in Provincetown

Smoky oven fire in Provincetown

November 4, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to a reported over fire at an apartment building. The call came in about 7;40 PM Wednesday at 131 Commercial Street. An extinguisher was used to put out the fire. Crews ventilated heavy smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 