PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to a reported over fire at an apartment building. The call came in about 7;40 PM Wednesday at 131 Commercial Street. An extinguisher was used to put out the fire. Crews ventilated heavy smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.
Smoky oven fire in Provincetown
November 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
