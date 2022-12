HARWICH – An elderly man driving a Lexus SUV reportedly crashed into the rear of the Harwich Council on Aging minibus in front of 56 Oak Street around 1:30 PM Friday. Two people on the bus were slightly injured and transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Harwich Police are investigating if solar glare may have blinded the driver.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha123022 SUV vs COA minibus from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.