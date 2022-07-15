Solar panel installer credited with saving life of autistic child in Plymouth



PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: We think Jake Manna should go viral….Here’s Why:

Yesterday, he was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay. He heard that people in the neighborhood were looking for a missing, five year old autistic girl. He stopped what he was doing and began searching.

He walked down a rural trail that ended at a stream. He noticed a diaper and T-Shirt in the stream…Panicked, he ran down the stream to a marsh where he found the young girl in waist deep water. She did not listen to him and continued wading outward. He was able to make his way to her and “put her over his shoulder,” carried her out, and got her to safety.

Jake is not from Plymouth and doesn’t know the area. If he didn’t pick that path and see the missing clothing, we hate to think about what the outcome would have been.

Officer Vinnie Roth, who was responding to the original call, stated: “That girl had a guardian angel yesterday…and his name was Jake.”

We met Jake today, and he was presented with our thanks, a certificate and Command Coin from Chief Dana Flynn and Captain LeBretton.

He is the nicest, most unassuming young man that one could meet…He also has great hair!