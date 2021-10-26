South Yarmouth man sentenced for fentanyl and heroin offenses

YARMOUTH – A South Yarmouth man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for fentanyl and heroin offenses.

Dustin Monick, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 70 months in prison and five years of supervised release. On April 26, 2021, Monick pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

In December 2019, Monick was stopped by police in Yarmouth for multiple traffic violations, at which time police observed a backpack in Monick’s vehicle. After speaking briefly with police, Monick fled the scene in his vehicle, but was stopped shortly thereafter. Police later found the backpack, which contained over 600 grams of heroin and fentanyl, along the road. During his arrest, two keys were found on Monick. One key opened a storage locker used by Monick and the other opened a safe, which contained over two kilos of fentanyl and $100,068 cash.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini of Mendell’s Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.