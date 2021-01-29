You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Special Sheriff Jeff Perry retires

Special Sheriff Jeff Perry retires

January 29, 2021


BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Special Sheriff Jeff Perry on his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office after 10 years of service! Jeff’s hard work and dedication to the Sheriff’s Office exemplified the Mission Statement of the BCSO: Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion and Teamwork. The sheriff’s office thanks Jeff for his service and wish him and Lisa the very best.

