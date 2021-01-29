BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Special Sheriff Jeff Perry on his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office after 10 years of service! Jeff’s hard work and dedication to the Sheriff’s Office exemplified the Mission Statement of the BCSO: Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion and Teamwork. The sheriff’s office thanks Jeff for his service and wish him and Lisa the very best.
Special Sheriff Jeff Perry retires
January 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
