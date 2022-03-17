You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sprinkler douses small fire in Dennis business

March 16, 2022

DENNIS – A sprinkler system doused a small fire at a Dennis Business Wednesday evening. Firefighters responding to alarm at a commercial building sometime before 8:30 PM found water flowing and a smoke condition in a nail salon at 1370 Route 134. Crews checked to make sure the fire was completely out and secured the water. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

