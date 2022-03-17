DENNIS – A sprinkler system doused a small fire at a Dennis Business Wednesday evening. Firefighters responding to alarm at a commercial building sometime before 8:30 PM found water flowing and a smoke condition in a nail salon at 1370 Route 134. Crews checked to make sure the fire was completely out and secured the water. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sprinkler douses small fire in Dennis business
March 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
