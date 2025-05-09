DENNIS – A sprinkler system doused a fire at a Dennis restaurant Friday morning. Fire crews responded to an alarm at the Sand Dollar at 50 Route 134 about 7 AM and discovered the sprinkler system flowing water. A small fire had been extinguished. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Sprinkler system knocks down fire at Dennis restaurant
May 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- With Barnstable County Among Oldest in Nation, Healey Signs Executive Order Supporting Elderly
- LISTEN: What are Cape Cod’s Most Expensive and Most Affordable Towns? Realtors Examine Amid Housing Crisis
- Falmouth Rep. Proposes $50k for Pocasset After Closure Fears
- Fall River Diocese Congratulates New Pope Leo XIV, Regional Celebration Planned
- The Latest: Robert Prevost of the United States is named Pope Leo XIV
- Falmouth Holding Meeting On Contaminated Baseball Fields
- Larceny And Vandalism Case In Plymouth Under Investigation
- Supreme Court Doesn’t Take Vineyard Wind Case
- Free Fares Coming to Cape Cod RTA
- Oil Drilling and Expanded Fishing, Trump Lays Plans for Gulf of Maine
- Sandwich Police Asking Public To Follow Noise Ordinances
- ASICS Falmouth Road Race Registration Open
- Emergency Sewer Repair Closes Hyannis Road, Hy-Line Access Impacted