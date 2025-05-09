You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sprinkler system knocks down fire at Dennis restaurant

Sprinkler system knocks down fire at Dennis restaurant

May 9, 2025

DENNIS – A sprinkler system doused a fire at a Dennis restaurant Friday morning. Fire crews responded to an alarm at the Sand Dollar at 50 Route 134 about 7 AM and discovered the sprinkler system flowing water. A small fire had been extinguished. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

