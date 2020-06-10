ORLEANS – A sprinkler system doused a stove fire in a multi unit condo complex in Orleans Wednesday afternoon. The fire started on the second floor of the three story structure at 18 West Road around 2 PM. Firefighters had to ventilate smoke and mop up water. One occupant was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Sprinkler system knocks down fire at Orleans condo complex
June 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
