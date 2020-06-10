You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sprinkler system knocks down fire at Orleans condo complex

Sprinkler system knocks down fire at Orleans condo complex

June 10, 2020

ORLEANS – A sprinkler system doused a stove fire in a multi unit condo complex in Orleans Wednesday afternoon. The fire started on the second floor of the three story structure at 18 West Road around 2 PM. Firefighters had to ventilate smoke and mop up water. One occupant was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 