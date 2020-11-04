You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sprinklers douse kitchen fire in Mashpee

Sprinklers douse kitchen fire in Mashpee

November 4, 2020

MASHPEE – A sprinkler system doused a kitchen fire at a Mashpee apartment complex. Firefighters were called to the Riverbend Village Apartments on Great Neck Road North about 6:20 PM Wednesday. A stove fire was extinguished but heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.

