MASHPEE – A sprinkler system doused a kitchen fire at a Mashpee apartment complex. Firefighters were called to the Riverbend Village Apartments on Great Neck Road North about 6:20 PM Wednesday. A stove fire was extinguished but heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.
Sprinklers douse kitchen fire in Mashpee
November 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
