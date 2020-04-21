OSTERVILLE – Squally weather knocked out electricity to nearly 1,000 Eversource customers in Osterville late Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear what the exact cause of the outage was. A fine line of gusty winds will be moving through early this evening followed by blustery cold rushing in behind it. CWN will post updates on this weather situation as warranted.
Squally weather knocks out power to 1,000 in Osterville
April 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
