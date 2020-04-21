You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Squally weather knocks out power to 1,000 in Osterville

Squally weather knocks out power to 1,000 in Osterville

April 21, 2020


OSTERVILLE – Squally weather knocked out electricity to nearly 1,000 Eversource customers in Osterville late Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear what the exact cause of the outage was. A fine line of gusty winds will be moving through early this evening followed by blustery cold rushing in behind it. CWN will post updates on this weather situation as warranted.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 