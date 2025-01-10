State officials warn of scam involving text messages for unpaid tolls

BOSTON, MA – There have been reports of citizens receiving the following fraudulent message on their cell phone : [EzDriveMA] Your vehicle has $6.99 in unpaid tolls. To avoid high late fees on your bill, Please settle promptly by January 10th.

The message asks the recipient to confirm payment through a link to a website. Do not click on the link provided

Message from Mass.gov:

Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from EZDriveMA or another toll agency should not click on the link. MassDOT is underscoring that: EZDriveMA will never request payment by text. All links associated with EZDriveMA will include www.EZDriveMA.com.

If you have a friend or loved one that does not have social media, please share this information with them.