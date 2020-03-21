State Police Air Wing locates missing woman in Wareham



WAREHAM – On Saturday March 21, at about 1:25 a.m., the Wareham Police responded to Tremont Nursing Home for an alarm activation and a missing patient. Several Wareham police officers began searching the area, along with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the South Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, Search and Rescue Team as well as members of the Wareham Department of Natural Resources. Later in the morning, the patient was spotted by the MSP Air Wing Helicopter lying down in vegetation nearby. The patient was transported to the hospital for an examination.

In the photo Lieutenant John Gerard coordinates with Officers Christopher Corner and Aaron Pacheco who are operating the Wareham Police off road quads during the search.