State Police bomb squad called after ordnance found on Sandy Neck

State Police bomb squad called after ordnance found on Sandy Neck

February 10, 2022

SANDWICH – The Mass State Police Bomb Squad was called to the Sandwich side of Sandy Neck Thursday afternoon after an apparent ordnance was discovered on shore near Scorton Neck Beach. The item was safely disposed of while Sandwich Police and Fire were on scene.
CWN is checking with Sandwich Police for further details.

