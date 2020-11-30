Video: Storm team coverage: Large outage in Harwich

HARWICH – A tree into the wires on Lower County Road is apparently responsible for knocking out power to about 1,200 Eversource customers around 3 PM. Also in Harwich, a power line came down starting a small fire started on the ground at 110 Grey Neck Road. Harwich Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. Eversource was called to shut power off in the area, a few homes loss power. Grey Neck was closed at Route 28 near Luke’s Liquors.



ha113020 Stormy day from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

High winds and rain are expected to continue well into the evening and CWN will be updating this story throughout.