Striken Marthas Vineyard pilot passes away in Boston hospital



WEST TISBURY – District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Friday that Randolph Bonnist, 79, of Norwalk, CT passed away Thursday night, July 20, 2023 at the Boston Medical Center. Bonnist was piloting a plane that crashed at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, West Tisbury, on July 15, 2023. Bonnist’s passenger, his wife, Robin Bonnist, was uninjured. Representatives of the FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash. No foul play is suspected. District Attorney Galibois offers his condolences to the Bonnist family. Out of respect for the Bonnist family, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will not be releasing any further information.

Background: Bonnist apparently suffered a medical condition while flying. The passenger now identified as his wife Robin was able to belly land the plane at the airport.