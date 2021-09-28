CAPE COD – Strong thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod Tuesday. Severe warnings were issued for the Falmouth area for a time. Eversource reported 737 customers without power in Brewster with about 100 customers out in Bourne and 58 in Centerville. Several other isolated outages were also reported across the Cape. Heavy rain caused ponding on some roadways. Lightning appeared to be the biggest threat. Multiple reported lightning strikes were investigated in Brewster and Dennis. It was not immediately clear if a shed fire on Scarborough Road in Brewster may have been caused by lightning. About 5 PM, a pole fire was reported in Eastham at Route 6 and Massasoit Road. Traffic detours were possible in the area.
Strong thunderstorms move across Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon bringing lightning strikes, scattered outages
September 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
