You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Strong thunderstorms move across Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon bringing lightning strikes, scattered outages

Strong thunderstorms move across Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon bringing lightning strikes, scattered outages

September 28, 2021

A lightning bolt captured off Main Street in Harwich between Lothtop and Great Western Roads. Photo by Chris Simmons/CWN

CAPE COD – Strong thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod Tuesday. Severe warnings were issued for the Falmouth area for a time. Eversource reported 737 customers without power in Brewster with about 100 customers out in Bourne and 58 in Centerville. Several other isolated outages were also reported across the Cape. Heavy rain caused ponding on some roadways. Lightning appeared to be the biggest threat. Multiple reported lightning strikes were investigated in Brewster and Dennis. It was not immediately clear if a shed fire on Scarborough Road in Brewster may have been caused by lightning. About 5 PM, a pole fire was reported in Eastham at Route 6 and Massasoit Road. Traffic detours were possible in the area.

Lightning captured along Route 134 in Dennis near Patriot Square.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , , , , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 