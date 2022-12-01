You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Strong winds cause large power outage in Bourne

Strong winds cause large power outage in Bourne

November 30, 2022

CAPE COD – Strong winds accompanying a fine squall line with a frontal passage caused scattered power outages. The largest outage was in Bourne where 778 Eversource customers lost power around 8:30 PM Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service reported a 49 MPH gust in Falmouth. Eversource reported the Bourne outage was restored about 9;30 PM.

