CAPE COD – Strong winds accompanying a fine squall line with a frontal passage caused scattered power outages. The largest outage was in Bourne where 778 Eversource customers lost power around 8:30 PM Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service reported a 49 MPH gust in Falmouth. Eversource reported the Bourne outage was restored about 9;30 PM.
Strong winds cause large power outage in Bourne
November 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79
- UK Royals Traveling to Boston with Eye on Environment Prize
- Sunday Journal – Child and Family Service’s Christmas Wishes
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
- State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable
- Arts Foundation Selects Local Artists for Capacity-Building Grant
- States Settle with Google, iHeartMedia Over Misleading Ads
- Environmental Advocate Hopeful Post-November Election
- Cape Light Compact Announces New Rates
- UPDATE: 4 of 5 Stranded Whales Euthanized Despite Rescue Attempts
- Paving Work Continues on Craigville Beach Road
- Harwich Reaffirms Stance Against Potential Pilgrim Discharge
- Healey Urges Residents to Research Charities Before Donating