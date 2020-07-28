Surveillance images released in robbery at Cumberland Farms in South Yarmouth



SOUTH YARMOUTH – On Thursday July 23, 2020 at 22:59 hrs. members of the Yarmouth Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Cumberland Farms Store at 1297 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The caller reported that the suspect had fled the store after taking cash.

Attached are images obtained from the security system at the convenience store. The suspect was wearing a dark long sleeve sweatshirt with “NBA” logo on the front and a light colored gaiter on his face.

Suspect: Male

Age: Unknown

Height: Approximately 6 feet tall

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department immediately by 508-775-0445 ex 2100 or emailing info@yarmouthpolice.com