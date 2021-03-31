Suspect arraigned in Falmouth Court after woman was stabbed multiple times last Thursday in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials responded to a Carriage Shop Road residence early last Thursday morning where a woman was reportedly found suffering from multiple stab wounds. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed by ambulance to an off Cape trauma center.

The District Attorney’s office confirms to Cape Wide News that 44-year-old Marcy Hendricks was arraigned in Falmouth District Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon, Assault & Battery Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault with intent to Maim. The defendant was held pending a dangerous hearing on Friday.

No other details were released.