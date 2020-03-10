Suspect Arrested in connection with armed home invasion

YARMOUTH – On Monday March 9th at approximately 2:51 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department executed a search warrant at 222 Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth. The warrant was executed as part of the ongoing investigation in to the armed home invasion that was reported to police on Thursday February 6, 2020 at a residence on Black Duck Lane.

At the Buck Island Road residence, police arrested Jonathan Fleischmann, age 32 of that address. Fleischmann is a registered level 3 sex offender. Fleischmann was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was held overnight. Fleischmann was transferred to the Barnstable District Court this morning for arraignment. Fleischmann is being charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Kidnapping while armed, Home Invasion, Assault in a Dwelling while armed and Assault and Battery.

The Yarmouth Police Department commends the excellent work by the lead investigator, Detective Eric Nuss and the other members of the department that assisted with the investigation. The Yarmouth Police Department would also like to thank the Brewster Police Department and the Barnstable Country Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations for their assistance as well.