Suspect in Hyannis shooting arrested in Kentucky

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Monday January 23, 2023, 27-year-old Kyle Mugford of Hyannis was taken into custody in Louisville Kentucky. Mugford was arrested on warrants stemming from a shooting in Hyannis on December 28, 2022. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies that assisted in this investigation, with special thanks to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Louisville Metro Police Department Criminal Interdiction Division-Violent Crime Unit.

From CWN archives 12/28/22: Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM Wednesday in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police including their helicopter were actively looking for the suspect in that area. Police shut down roads in the area for a time during the investigation.