Swimmer escapes serious injury after being struck by boat in Long Pond in Harwich

August 7, 2024

HARWICH – A swimmer was lucky to have apparently escaped serious injury after reportedly being struck by a boat. It happened in Harwich about 3 PM Wednesday on Long Pond off Sequantom Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident is under investigation by Harwich and Mass Environmental Police.

