HARWICH – A swimmer was lucky to have apparently escaped serious injury after reportedly being struck by a boat. It happened in Harwich about 3 PM Wednesday on Long Pond off Sequantom Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident is under investigation by Harwich and Mass Environmental Police.
Swimmer escapes serious injury after being struck by boat in Long Pond in Harwich
August 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Seasonal Communities Designation Signed into Law with $5B Affordable Homes Act
- WATCH: Love Live Local Summer Update for Cape and Islands
- Energy Department Awards $2.2B to Strengthen the Electrical Grid and Add Clean Power
- WATCH: Falmouth Reports Turbine Blade Debris at Beaches
- State Looks to Phase Out PFAS in Firefighting Gear by 2027
- Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec
- Barnstable County Receives Recognition For Digital Excellence In National Survey
- County Commissioners Honor Resident For Efforts In Saving Young Drowning Victim
- Love Live Local Welcomes New Lead
- Thresher Shark On South Shore, Hammerhead On Cape
- Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Free College with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox
- FishingBooker Recognizes Cape Cod As Top Fishing Destination In 2024 Rankings