TRURO – A swimmer was reported in distress in Truro sometime after noon Sunday. Rescuers were called to the Top Mast Resort on Shore Road. Family members had pulled the victim out of the bay when officials arrived. EMTs evaluated the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
Swimmer in distress rescued in Truro
July 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
