You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Swimmer in distress rescued in Truro

Swimmer in distress rescued in Truro

July 26, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

TRURO – A swimmer was reported in distress in Truro sometime after noon Sunday. Rescuers were called to the Top Mast Resort on Shore Road. Family members had pulled the victim out of the bay when officials arrived. EMTs evaluated the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 