Taxi, pickup collide sending cab into Hyannis hardware store





HYANNIS – Shortly after 7 AM Tuesday morning there was a two vehicle crash on Main Street and Pleasent Street in Hyannis. A pickup truck and a Town Taxi Ford Crown Victoria involved with the taxi striking the front of Bradford’s Hardware store. A building inspector was called to the scene. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN