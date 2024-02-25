Update: missing man with dementia in Marstons Mills found safe

MARSTONS MILLS – On Sunday at approximately 10:32 AM, John Dzenawagis was reported missing by his wife. John left the house sometime between last night and 10:32 on foot, unknown direction of travel. John has dementia and does not carry a cellphone or have forms of ID on himself. John is described as a white male, approximately 6′ tall, with blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. John is believed to be wearing a blue jacket and/or green hoodie. John was last seen at his home on Bridle Path in Marstons Mills. If you have seen someone matching the description or have any info on John’s whereabouts, please contact the Barnstable PD immediately at 508-775-0812. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) has been activated to search for Mr. Dzenawagis.

Update: Mr Dzenawagis has been located safe.