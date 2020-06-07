BOURNE – A teenage boy was seriously injured in a trampoline accident in Bourne shorty before 2:30 PM Sunday. Rescuers were called to a residence off Barlows Landing Road in Pocasset and determined the victim had sustained a possible neck injury. A MedFlight helicopter landed at a nearby ball field to airlift the victim to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
Teen airlifted after trampoline accident in Bourne
June 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
