Teen airlifted after trampoline accident in Bourne

Teen airlifted after trampoline accident in Bourne

June 7, 2020

BOURNE – A teenage boy was seriously injured in a trampoline accident in Bourne shorty before 2:30 PM Sunday. Rescuers were called to a residence off Barlows Landing Road in Pocasset and determined the victim had sustained a possible neck injury. A MedFlight helicopter landed at a nearby ball field to airlift the victim to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.

