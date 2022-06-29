Three teens credited with saving life of another teen critically injured after jumping off bridge in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The C-O-MM Fire Department today, responded a water rescue incident that resulted in one teenager being transported to a local area hospital. Three teenage boys are credit with saving the life.

Personnel responded to a 911 report of an individual who lost consciousness after jumping from an area bridge. When fire personnel arrived on scene they found a 15-year-old male unconscious on the river’s edge, being attended to by Town of Barnstable Beach staff from Craigville Beach.

Fire/Rescue personnel treated and extricated the patient up an embankment at the scene and then transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The Department in crediting three male teenagers from Red Hook, NY who were fishing from the bridge at the time with saving the victim. When the victim began to struggle in the water, two of the boys jumped from the bridge into the water and pulled the victim to safety, while the third maintained eye contact on his friends and the rescuer from the bridge.

Staff from Craigville Beach including two lifeguards, who were first alerted of the incident, activated the E911 system and responded to the scene. Barnstable Police officers also assisted in the rescue effort.