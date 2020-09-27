Teen pulled from hotel pool in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A teenager was pulled from the pool at the Bayside Resort around 8:45 PM Saturday after reportedly nearly drowning. Bystanders performed CPR on the victim before rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The incident is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

The pool has had a long tragic history. On August 8th of this year, a child was reportedly pulled from the swimming pool just after 10 AM. A parent administered CPR on the child who was conscious before being rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. On August 20th, 2014 two girls were pulled from the pool and given CPR. One of the girls did not survive, the other was in critical condition. In December of 2014, a Medford man was pulled from the pool but could not be revived.