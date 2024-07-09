You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Teenage bicyclist injured in Harwich

Teenage bicyclist injured in Harwich

July 9, 2024

HARWICH – A teenage bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off her bike in Harwich. The incident happened on Route 28 near Brooks Road. No vehicle was apparently involved sometime before 4 PM Tuesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible fractured leg. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 