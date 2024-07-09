HARWICH – A teenage bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off her bike in Harwich. The incident happened on Route 28 near Brooks Road. No vehicle was apparently involved sometime before 4 PM Tuesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible fractured leg. Further details were not immediately available.
Teenage bicyclist injured in Harwich
July 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
