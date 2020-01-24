Three arrested after home invasion in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Thursday January 23rd, 2020 Patrol Officers arrested three individuals for Home Invasion and Armed Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Kevin Viera, 25 of Hyannis, Nubbia Rodrigues, 24 of Hyannis, and Danillo Machado, 27 of Hyannis, were all taken into custody after an early morning incident at a home located on Angell Road in Hyannis.

At approximately 7:45am Patrol Officer Kevin Shaw, along with other patrol officers, responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance. Upon speaking with the victims it was learned that Viera and Rodrigues had entered the victim’s home, armed with a baseball bat, and confronted them in a second floor bedroom. The ensuing assault carried over to the front yard, at which time Machado arrived and began to assault the victims as well. Hyannis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to evaluate the victims reported injuries. There did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.

Barnstable Patrol Officers were able to locate all three suspects that had fled the scene to a second location in Hyannis. They were taken into custody without further incident. All three suspects were transported to the Barnstable Police Department where they were booked on the following charges:

Kevin Viera: Home Invasion

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, baseball bat

Nubbia Rodrigues: Home Invasion

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, baseball bat

Unarmed Robbery

Danillo Machado: Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, shod foot

All three suspects are scheduled for arraignment at Barnstable District Court on January 24, 2020.