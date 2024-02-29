Three arrested for Narcotics Violations/Mashpee man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Fentanyl



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that on Tuesday, as the result of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales and overdoses in the Town of Falmouth, three individuals were arrested as a result of a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Maravista Ave. and Randolph St. The motor vehicle, operated by Molly Boen, 30, of Plymouth, and two male passengers identified as John Cagnina, 38, of Sandwich and Michael Averett,34, of Mashpee were all taken into custody on various charges. A search of the vehicle produced 42 grams of Fentanyl and 20 grams of Cocaine. Narcotics packaging material and $606.00 was also seized. There may be additional arrests in the future, based off of this investigation.

The individual charges are as follows:

Michael Averett:

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18 grams or more

Trafficking in Fentanyl, more than 10 grams

Drug Violation Near School or Park

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Resist Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Molly Boen:

Fail to Stop for Police

Marked Lanes Violation

Passing Violation

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Class E Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

John Cagnina:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law